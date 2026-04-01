Michigan State basketball enjoyed a nice run to the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA tournament, but they were defeated by UConn 67-63. It was a battle between two of the most respected head coaches in college basketball, Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley, and they've always had their teams prepared for some of the biggest games.

Both coaches have unsurprisingly been offered NBA head coaching jobs over the years, as Hurley was rumored to be a top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers job before JJ Redick took the position. For Izzo, the Cleveland Cavaliers had interest in him, but on the Dan Patrick Show, he revealed he was offered the Phoenix Suns this past offseason.

“[I] looked at one last year with Phoenix – my former player Mat Ishbia… that was a hard thing to turn down because number one, I really wanted to go with him, and number two, I've been very vocal about it, I don't like what's going on in college athletics. By the way, neither do 99.8% of the football and basketball coaches in America,” Izzo said.

"[I] looked at one last year with Phoenix – my former player Mat Ishbia… that was a hard thing to turn down… we talked seriously about it." Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo on almost considering taking the Suns coaching job. (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/v9AaA3SKv8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

Izzo noted that they talked seriously about the job, but it seems as if he didn't want to leave what he had in Michigan State. That led the Suns to hire Jordan Ott as their head coach, and honestly, it doesn't look like a bad move after seeing what they've been able to accomplish this season.

As for Izzo, it's uncertain what he would do now if he were offered an NBA job, especially with the way he's talking about college athletics. It wouldn't be a bad idea for Izzo, and it would be interesting to see how his transition to the NBA would be after having success at the collegiate level.