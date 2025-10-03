The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry will have a new meaning for the Wolverines in the 2025-2026 college basketball season. Over a decade after he last stepped onto the hardwood at the Crisler Center, former Michigan basketball star Trey Burke will get his wish and see his jersey raised into the rafters.

The Michigan basketball team announced that it will honor Burke's number during a Jan. 23 home game against Ohio State. The game will be the Wolverines' 12th home game of the 2025-2026 season.

Michigan legend & 2013 National Player of the Year Trey Burke will see his No. 3 rise into the Crisler rafters Jan. 23 vs. Ohio State.

Michigan did not mention whether it would officially retire Burke's number or honor his jersey. The Wolverines technically have just one retired number — Cazzie Russell's No. 23 — but have honored four others.

The four other jerseys in the rafters include Bill Buntin's No. 22, Phil Hubbard's No. 35, Glen Rice's No. 41 and Rudy Tomjanovich's No. 45. Burke will become the sixth number in 2026.

Although Burke was only in Ann Arbor for two years, he is arguably the greatest player in Michigan basketball history. His career includes a National College Player of the Year award, Big Ten Player of the Year award, Bob Cousy Award and a Final Four appearance.

After falling one game short of the 2013 National Championship, Burke declared for the 2013 NBA Draft, where he would be selected ninth overall by the Utah Jazz. He ended his collegiate career averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his two-year tenure.

Trey Burke's continuous involvement with Michigan basketball

Since leaving Ann Arbor, Burke has not turned his back on the Michigan basketball program. He continues to represent the Wolverines in every way possible, and regularly returns to his old stomping grounds to support the current team.

Burke has returned to the Crisler Center on numerous occasions. He most memorably returned in 2023, along with the rest of the 2013 National Champion runner-up squad, on the 10th anniversary of their legendary run.

The 32-year-old Burke has since flamed out of the NBA, but his professional basketball career is still ongoing. After multiple stints with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G-League, Burke recently signed with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association.