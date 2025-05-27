The Michigan basketball team got huge news on Tuesday as UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg announced that he will come play for the Wolverines next season. Lendeborg was the top player in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason, and he committed to Michigan. However, he has been testing the NBA Draft waters, so there was a chance that he never actually played for the Wolverines. Well, Michigan is going to get him after all.

“Yaxel Lenderborg, a projected first round pick, will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft and spend his final season in college at the University of Michigan, he told me and @DraftExpress,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Agents Qais Haider, Ron Shade and Alex Saratsis informed the program Tuesday.”

Landing Yaxel Lendeborg gives the Michigan basketball team a different outlook for next season. The Wolverines were expected to be good regardless, but they are now viewed as legitimate Final Four contender.

Lendeborg is a five-star tranfer portal prospect and the #1 power forward in the portal. He is also the #1 overall player in the portal. This is a massive get for Michigan.

“Lendeborg was one of the most versatile stat stuffers in college basketball last season, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals for UAB,” Lendeborg's transfer scouting report reads. “His season culminated in arguably the most impressive single game of any player all season long – a 30-point, 20-rebound, eight-assist, zero-turnover, five-steal, and four-block outing against East Carolina in the AAC Tournament.”

The Michigan basketball team is getting a player with good size and athleticism that can score in a lot of ways.

“Beyond the numbers, Lendeborg has a physical profile that adds to his NBA intrigue,” the scouting report continues. “He’s 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds with a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan. That length is also a big part of his defensive playmaking metrics. Offensively, he’s very adept at putting the ball on the floor, attacking with both agility and balance through contact. He’s then an efficient finisher around the rim, converting at 67%, which ranks in the 83rd percentile of all college basketball. He can consequently be effective out of the dunker spot as well.”

Lendeborg will also be a good facilitator for Michigan. After losing some great passers from last year's team like Danny Wolf, the Wolverines needed a player like Lendeborg.

“Lendeborg is a very good frontcourt passer, showing an ability to facilitate both from the high post and off the dribble, and average a 2:1 assist-to-turnover rate,” the scouting report adds. “He made clear strides with his shooting last season, improving from 33.3% to 35.7% on increased volume (1.9 attempts/game) with relatively clean and concise mechanics. For all of his offensive versatility though, there is still room for increased efficiency. His shooting off the dribble was the most frequent part of his individual offense, but also his least consistent, making just 33% of his dribble jumpers per Synergy.”

Yaxel Lendeborg is about as good of an addition that you can ask for. After a Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 berth in year one, head coach Dusty May is looking to take the next step with the Michigan basketball team.