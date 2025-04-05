Michigan basketball is getting a solid recruit. The Wolverines got a commitment from UAB star transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg, per On3. Lendeborg was highly sought in the college basketball transfer portal following the end of the regular season.

“I love the culture Dusty May has brought to every team that he's coached,” Lendeborg said, per ESPN. “When I first started watching college basketball, it was FAU.”

Lendeborg will go through the NBA draft process, per Draft Express. He is considered the best big man in the portal. He is reportedly hoping to find a guaranteed pro contract.

“Make sure I am in a good spot. I would prefer to play college basketball in Ann Arbor than be in and out of the G League on a two-way. I want to find a safe spot,” Lendeborg added.

The new Michigan big man played most recently for UAB. He averaged a double-double under Coach Andy Kennedy this past season. Lendeborg scored 17.9 points and grabbed 11.2 rebounds a game, while shooting 55 percent from inside the arc.

Michigan basketball is building into something special under Dusty May

Michigan basketball is led by Dusty May, who had a terrific first season in Ann Arbor. May led the Wolverines to the NCAA tournament. Michigan made the Sweet 16, where they lost to the overall no. 1 seed Auburn. The Wolverines also won the Big Ten Tournament.

May is going to be coaching in a new look Big Ten conference next season. There are several new coaches headed into the league. Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Maryland all have new men in charge.

The Michigan coach got a huge recruit in Lendeborg, who will most likely start for the Wolverines next season if he doesn't go to the NBA. Lendeborg is still relatively new to basketball.

“I was more into video games than basketball for most of my life,” Lendeborg added. “I would play 19 hours a day, it was a religion for me. I wasn't the best student. My mom forced me to get on a plane to Arizona. That was the best thing that ever happened to me. I went from there to UAB, where Andy Kennedy was a father figure for me. This past summer was really the first time I ever had a real organized workout plan. I'm just scratching the surface on the player I can evolve into, and with more work I can reach that potential.”

Michigan also has transfers Morez Johnson and Elliot Cadeau coming to Ann Arbor.