The Michigan basketball team landed the top player in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason in UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg. After starting his career in junior college, Lendeborg transferred to UAB and has spent each of the last two seasons with the Blazers. He has had a lot of success with the program, and he entered the transfer portal when this past season ended. The only problem for the Wolverines is that Lendeborg might play in the NBA instead of joining the team.

Yaxel Lendeborg is testing the NBA Draft waters, and he has had a very strong combine so far. He is reportedly feeling torn between playing for the Michigan basketball team or going to the NBA.

“Michigan commit Yaxel Lendeborg remains torn on whether to turn pro or head to Ann Arbor,” Kevin Sweeney said in a post. “Said it’s a 50/50 decision.”

Lendeborg doesn't have a lot of time to make a decision as he has until May 28th. Right now, it doesn't sound like he is very close to deciding.

“I’m super stuck, quicksand, I’m stuck in between for sure,” he said.

If Lendeborg is going to stay in the draft, he wants to be certain that he is going to get what he wants.

“Wants to be in a ‘safe' position with a chance to play and ‘hopefully a guaranteed contract,'” Sweeney added in his post.

Getting Yaxel Lendeborg next season would be huge for the Michigan basketball team, but he is having a good combine. It wouldn't be surprising at all if he gets that guarantee that he is looking for.

Yaxel Lendeborg's transfer profile

Yaxel Lendeborg was the best player that hit the college basketball transfer portal this offseason, according to 247Sports. He is obviously the top power forward in their transfer rankings as well. After averaging a double-double (17.7 PPG and 11.4 RPG) last season, Lendeborg has set himself up for success in the future.

“Lendeborg was one of the most versatile stat stuffers in college basketball last season, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals for UAB,” Lendeborg's scouting report reads. “His season culminated in arguably the most impressive single game of any player all season long – a 30-point, 20-rebound, eight-assist, zero-turnover, five-steal, and four-block outing against East Carolina in the AAC Tournament. Beyond the numbers, Lendeborg has a physical profile that adds to his NBA intrigue.”

A big reason why Lendeborg is such an attractive NBA prospect is his size. Not a lot of guys that are as big as him can move like he can,

“He’s 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds with a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan,” the scouting report continues. “That length is also a big part of his defensive playmaking metrics. Offensively, he’s very adept at putting the ball on the floor, attacking with both agility and balance through contact. He’s then an efficient finisher around the rim, converting at 67%, which ranks in the 83rd percentile of all college basketball. He can consequently be effective out of the dunker spot as well.”

Lendeborg is a big player with good athleticism, and he can pretty much do it all on the court.

“Lendeborg is a very good frontcourt passer, showing an ability to facilitate both from the high post and off the dribble, and average a 2:1 assist-to-turnover rate,” the scouting report concludes. “He made clear strides with his shooting last season, improving from 33.3% to 35.7% on increased volume (1.9 attempts/game) with relatively clean and concise mechanics. For all of his offensive versatility though, there is still room for increased efficiency. His shooting off the dribble was the most frequent part of his individual offense, but also his least consistent, making just 33% of his dribble jumpers per Synergy.”

With Yaxel Lendeborg, the Michigan basketball team might be the favorites in the Big Ten, and a popular Final Four pick as well. It's going to be interesting to see what he decides to do.