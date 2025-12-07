Tom Izzo was critical of No. 7 Michigan State's issues following the Spartans' 66-60 loss to the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, the Spartans had a perfect 8-0 record. They've shined as one of the best teams in the country, making an early case as a potential contender for the national championship.

However, they had a setback in their latest contest. They took on the Blue Devils, who had a perfect 9-0 record as one of the elite teams in the nation as well. And despite hosting the game, they faltered down the stretch to suffer their first defeat of the campaign.

Izzo reflected on the loss after the game, via FOX Sports. He didn't feel good about it due to the many mistakes that went against the team's on-court values, being mad at himself for letting it happen.

“I don't feel very good about what happened today. I didn't like the way we did some things that are staples of our program.”

“I don't care if parents are mad at me. I don't care if media is mad at me. I don't care if my wife's mad at me. The worst part is, I'm mad at me.”

“I don't care if parents are mad at me. I don't care if media is mad at me. I don't care if my wife's mad at me. The worst part is, I'm mad at me.” Tom Izzo on the Spartans' margin of error and holding his team accountable to the things they need to take care of. pic.twitter.com/FQlAWAnKBB — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 6, 2025

How Tom Izzo, Michigan State performed against Duke

Tom Izzo is right to express disappointment in the loss, feeling anger at himself with No. 7 Michigan State losing at home to No. 4 Duke.

The Spartans competed with the Blue Devils all game, leading 34-31 at halftime. However, their offense suffered lapses as Duke took full advantage by taking the lead for good.

Three players scored in double-digits for Michigan State in the loss. Carson Cooper led the way with 16 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, and a block. He shot 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Jaxon Kohler came next with 14 points and seven rebounds, Coen Carr had 10 points and four rebounds, while Jeremy Fears provided six points and 13 assists.

The No. 7 Spartans will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.