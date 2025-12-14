Quarterbacks are born competitors who want the ball in their hands in big moments. Such ambition does not just fade, even when the body does. The greats often try to squeeze all the juice they can from their throwing arm, ignoring all the signs that say it's time to go. Some men learn the lesson the hard way. Others defy Father Time for a little longer. It is difficult to know what category Aaron Rodgers falls under in his 21st NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has trudged through some tough stretches this year — losses against the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills come to mind — but his overall numbers are still solid. Rodgers is completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,370 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 12 games. Most importantly, the team is currently in position to win the AFC North with him under center. All of this is to say, the 42-year-old may be good enough to play one more season.

Dan Marino wants him to, anyway. The NFL and Miami Dolphins legend thinks Rodgers can still get the job done in the twilight of his career.

“He throws it as good as anybody ever has in the league, and hopefully he continues to play,” Marino told DJ Siddiqi of Poker Scout. “Because it’s in your heart, it’s in your soul, your mind,” Marino continues. “You want to do it. He’s been doing it at a high level for a very long time. Hopefully, he can continue to do that.”

Is the Aaron Rodgers era almost over?

Although Aaron Rodgers initially hinted that the 2025-26 campaign would be his last, there is no telling what the enigmatic signal-caller will decide once he has time to sit with his thoughts. Marino understands how difficult it can be to say goodbye. Having never won a Super Bowl, the Hall of Famer probably wished he could have pushed a little further. Unfortunately, the physical wear-and-tear that comes from playing this brutal game forced him to retire at 38.

Rodgers has a ring, but football still remains a huge part of his life. It would not be surprising if the man chose to carefully weigh his options at the end of the season. While it seems unlikely that the Super Bowl 45 MVP and four-time regular season MVP has enough in the tank to lead the Steelers to a championship, he is still a competent QB.

Will that suffice? Time will tell, but Dan Marino obviously respects what this run represents.