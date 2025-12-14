The USC football team is in the midst of another disappointing season after missing the College Football Playoffs again. Although fully-committed head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans did see a record improvement with a two-win increase, they continue to fall short of breaking through the glass ceiling in the ACC. This is despite having a stacked wide receiver room that includes expected first-round pick Makai Lemon, exciting junior Ja'Kobi Lane, and incoming four-star Ohio State transfer Kayden Dixon. While the Trojans continue to churn out some of the top offensive weapons in college football, they will be losing a promising receiving recruit at season's end.

USC wide receiver Prince Strachan plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Peter Nakos of ON3 Sports. Strachan, a three-star recruit out of Florida, has played in just one game this season after transferring from Boise State. With USC, he has caught one pass for 25 yards in a 73-13 win over Missouri State back in August. Although Strachan battled an ankle injury early in the year, he has failed to see the field since the season-opening win.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Strachan has caught 38 passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns, amassing most of his production during his sophomore campaign with the Broncos. He is the 771st-ranked prospect and the 144th-ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

Now his fourth year of eligibility, Prince Strachan will join his third collegiate program in as many seasons as he departs USC this spring.