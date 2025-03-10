UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley swiftly answered whether he regrets turning down the Lakers' job offer last offseason. The Huskies have not had an ideal regular season based on their expectations heading into the year. However, this group is hitting a hot streak ahead of the Big East Tournament, as it still looks to make a deep run in March.

Amid a season that's been more trying than expected, Hurley was asked in a 60 Minutes interview if he regrets not making the jump to the NBA level. And the two-time national champion did not mince words with his response.

“No, not for one second. Not for one second.”

There's still time for UConn basketball to salvage its season

The Huskies are currently 22-9 overall and 14-6 in Big East play. UConn basketball is projected as a No. 8 seed in ESPN's bracket. That is very disappointing for a team that entered the season as the No. 3 team in the country, coming off of two national titles. While Dan Hurley's squad has taken a dip in efficiency on the offensive end of the floor, it's on defense where the Huskies have really struggled.

For the last two seasons, UConn basketball has been among the best in the country at stifling opposing offenses. That has not been the case in the 2024-25 season, with the Huskies ranking 101st in defensive efficiency. There have been several disappointing performances throughout the season, the low point being the road loss to Seton Hall in mid-February.

UConn has responded well to that adversity and is riding a four-game winning streak into the Big East tournament. One aspect that has helped this team over the past few games has been its multifaceted offensive approach. Dan Hurley's team has had multiple leading scorers over the past few games, which is the kind of unpredictability that this team will need to have in March.

Overall, it might not be a championship-or-bust season for the Huskies heading into these last few weeks. But this group can still surprise a lot of people in March. Going into the NCAA Tournament as a potential No. 8 seed is a dangerous possibility for any of the prospective top seed in that bracket. The Huskies still have a very scary upside for the rest of the field, and doubting Dan Hurley at this time of the year is never a good idea.

Hurley lives for these moments and for the public to count his team out. That kind of chip has made him the perfect fit in Storrs and is why he will continue to build on his legendary resume going forward with this historic program.