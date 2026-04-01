It's been a long rookie season for Cooper Flagg. Not only has the Dallas Mavericks' former No. 1 overall pick played in 64 games so far, but he's also played in different positions throughout the campaign. In a recent interview, Flagg revealed how mentally exhausting his first year in the NBA has been.

While guest appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 19-year-old forward admitted that the amount of losing the Mavericks have experienced this season has essentially drained Flagg's mentals. After winning in high school and college, all of the losing in the NBA is something he hopes to learn from and continue to develop as a pro.

“It's been tough,” said Flagg. “Through high school, college, I mean, I only lost four games [at Duke]. There's been times throughout the season where it's been really mentally taxing on me… Unfortunate things happened throughout the year. It's obviously not been ideal. I've had growth along the way, and I've had to get better and learn on the fly… Hopefully, eventually I'll be able to look back on it and know I was able to learn a lot from it.”

"I've had growth along the way, and I've had to get better and learn on the fly. … Hopefully eventually I'll be able to look back on it, and know I was able to learn a lot from it." Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg on his rookie season. (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/mVECWmVWNn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

The Mavericks are 24-52 with six games remaining on the schedule. Once those games are concluded, then the season will be over as well, because Dallas has already been eliminated from playoff contention. At the very least, though, Cooper Flagg has received plenty of opportunities to learn and grow throughout his rookie season.

He will take the court again on Friday when the Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic at home. Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 46.7% from the field while hitting 27.8% of his three-point attempts. Flagg is in the mix for the Rookie of the Year Award this season.