The College hockey season is coming to a close, with only four teams remaining in the Frozen Four. As players have seen their seasons end, some who were drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft have signed entry-level contracts and joined NHL clubs, such as Porter Martone, who has joined the Philadelphia Flyers.

One star player who was drafted in 2025 by the Calgary Flames, Ethan Wyttenbach, has decided on his future after his season at Quinnipiac ended, according to Phil Giubilo.

“Ethan Wyttenbach, the 19-year-old freshman for Quinnipiac University, who is a Hobey Baker finalist and leads all of college hockey in scoring with 59 points, will come back to the Bobcats for his sophomore season,” Giubilo said in a video he posted to X, formerly Twitter. “There was speculation late in the season as to whether he would sign his entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames, who drafted him this past summer.”

His announcement was later confirmed by the university with a post on X.

Wyttenbach was the 144th overall selection by the Flames and just completed his freshman season. In his freshman campaign, he led the NCAA in scoring. Wyttenbach found the back of the net 24 times while adding 33 helpers. That broke the freshman scoring record at the school that was previously held by Brian Herbert.

Wyttenbach is also a finalist for the Hobey Baker. Other finalists include Boston Bruins 2025 first-round pick James Hagens and projected top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, among others. The Flames are working on a rebuild, as they are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Flames will have to wait another year to have Wyttenbach to join in the rebuilding process.