Tom Izzo's status as one of the best college basketball coaches ever has been secure for a very long time. He made three consecutive Final Fours between 1999 and 2001, and has made five more since then. He coached the Michigan State Spartans to their first National Championship in 21 years back in 2000. He's led Sparty to 26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the longest active streak in the country. And for good measure, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

But just in case you aren't convinced yet — and if that's the case, get your head checked, man — here's one more feather in the cap of Tom Izzo:

It took an impressive 2nd half comeback after trailing by 14 at the end of the first 20 minutes of action, but the Spartans departed the Breslin Center with an 86-74 win over the Oregon Ducks, moving Izzo into a first place tie with three-time National Champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight with win number 353 in Big Ten play.

It was fitting that on an afternoon in which he tied the famously hot-headed Knight, Izzo channeled his inner ‘General,' getting T'd up once and seemingly doing his damndest to pick up a second one at various points throughout the 2nd half. Fortunately, a few questionable calls didn't slow down Sparty's rally. When Michigan State took a 63-62 lead halfway through the 2nd half, they never relinquished it.

Leading the way for Michigan State, which is now 19-4 on the season, was freshman Jase Richardson, who scored a career-high 29 points with his father, Jason Richardson, and many notable former Spartans in the crowd, hoping to take part in a history-making afternoon for the man who turned Michigan State into something resembling a college hoops blue blood over a nearly 30 year tenure with the program.

With 726 wins overall, the 70-year-old Izzo is 23rd all-time in Division I men's basketball history. He'll have the opportunity to break Bob Knight's record and sit alone at the top of the conference when Michigan State takes the floor on February 11th, a game that is fittingly against the Indiana Hoosiers.