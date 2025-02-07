ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan State looks to rebound from back-to-back losses as they face Oregon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Oregon comes into the game at 16-7 on the year, and 5-7 in Big Ten play. That places them in tenth in the Big Ten this year. They opened up strong, starting the year 15-2, with the only losses being to UCLA and an Oregon 32-point loss to Illinois. Since then it has been a struggle. They have won just one of their last six games, and last time out, they faced Michigan. Michigan would lead the game by just five at the end of the first half, and the game would remain tight. Still, Michigan would not give up a lead in the second half, and go on to win the game 80-76.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is 18-4 on the year, and 9-2 in conference play, placing them in second place in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong, going 18-2, with the only losses being to Kansas and Memphis. Still, Michigan State had multiple Big Ten wins, including a Michigan State win over Rutgers. Since then, they are 0-2. Last time out, they faced UCLA. Michigan State would be down seven at the end of the first half but would climb back in the game. The game would be tied at 61 with 2:05 left, but with seven seconds left in the game, UCLA would score and go on to win the game 63-61.

Here are the Oregon-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Michigan State Odds

Oregon: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +230

Michigan State: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is ranked 38th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 42nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 48th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oregon has been solid on offense this year. They are 96th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 85th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been strong in the second half. Oregon is 67th in the nation in second-half points per game.

Oregon is led by Nate Bittle. He comes into the game with 12.7 points per game this year with 7.2 rebounds per game, both of those leading the team. Bittle also has 1.8 assists per game and 1.9 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined in the frontcourt by Brandon Angel, who is scoring 9,7 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Jackson Shlstad leads the team in assists per game, coming in with 2.7 assists per game. He also has 12.5 points per game and 3.1 rebounds and a steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by TJ Bamba. Bamba is scoring 10.7 points per game while adding 3,7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is ranked 16th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 30th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan State has also been solid on offense this year. They are 46th in the nation in points per game while sitting 69th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they get to the free-throw line well. Michigan State is 28th in the nation in free throw attempts per game while sitting eighth in free throws made per game.

Jaden Akins leads the way for Michigan State. He has 13.5 points per game this year while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jase Richardson. Richardson comes in with 9.3 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds and two assists. Finally, Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 6.2 assists per game while adding 7.7 points, two rebounds, and one steal.

In the frontcourt, Coen Carr has been solid. He comes in with 8.6 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds per game this year. He is joined by Jaxon Kohler. Kohler leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 7.6 rebounds per game. Further, he adds 7.4 points and 1.4 assists.

Final Oregon-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

While both teams are solid on offense, the difference between their defensive play may be the difference in this game. Oregon is 146th in the nation's opponent points per game while also 85th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Michigan State is 46th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 13th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Michigan State is top 30 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage this year, while Oregon is outside the top 175 in both. Take Michigan State here.

Final Oregon-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -6.5 (-114)