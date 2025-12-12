Minnesota Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski downplayed speculation that the team has pursued a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, pushing back on reports that surfaced earlier in the week. The clarification follows a Thursday report suggesting Minnesota had inquired about White as part of its search for backcourt help.

The initial rumor linked the Timberwolves to exploratory discussions with Chicago, framing White as a potential solution to the team’s ongoing need for a secondary ball-handler. White, 25, is in the midst of a strong start to the 2025–26 season, averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field across seven appearances. His production and expiring contract have made him a frequent subject of early trade speculation as the Bulls navigate a 9–14 start.

Krawczynski addressed the rumor directly on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a fan asked what a possible deal with Chicago might look like.

“I can tell you that there is absolutely nothing cooking there right now. Could that change down the road? Maybe. He's certainly a name to watch. But nothing percolating yet.”

The statement cast doubt on whether Minnesota has made any formal inquiry, contradicting the earlier report and signaling that the franchise is not actively engaged in discussions regarding White at this stage of the season.

Timberwolves’ backcourt questions persist, but NBA insider cools Coby White trade buzz

Minnesota’s backcourt situation has drawn attention due to declining production from veteran Mike Conley and limited contributions from young guard Rob Dillingham. Conley, 38, has averaged 5.3 points and 3.2 assists in reduced minutes, while Dillingham has struggled with efficiency in a reserve role. Those concerns initially added plausibility to rumors that the Timberwolves were exploring external options.

Even so, Minnesota has managed a strong opening stretch, starting the season 15–9 behind the play of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo has provided consistent perimeter shooting and defensive activity, averaging 13.2 points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from three across 24 appearances. His production and contractual stability make him a cornerstone of the current rotation, reducing the urgency for Minnesota to seek a high-usage guard such as White.

White’s situation in Chicago remains fluid. He is in the final season of a three-year, $36 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His strong start has elevated his market value, but Chicago has shown reluctance to entertain offers as it continues to evaluate the roster amid a seven-game losing streak.

Krawczynski’s comments indicate that Minnesota is monitoring potential opportunities without committing to immediate action. While White remains a player to watch across the league’s early trade landscape, the Timberwolves appear content with their current backcourt structure and are not engaged in negotiations with the Bulls.

As the trade market develops ahead of February, both teams may revisit conversations, but for now, Minnesota’s involvement in the Coby White rumor appears minimal.