In November, the Toronto Blue Jays came to terms with their World Series run. At the same time, something else was brewing.

Negotiations were underway for a new contract for team president Mark Shapiro.

On Friday, the Blue Jays officially announced that Shapiro agreed to a five-year contract extension, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. This is the third time Shapiro has signed a five-year extension, with his latest in 2021.

“Mark’s exceptional leadership has been a driving force behind the Blue Jays success, and we’re thrilled he will continue to lead our team and build on their incredible momentum,” said Edward Rogers, the chair of the Blue Jays said, in a statement.

“We are excited to work with Mark and his team to give them the tools and resources they need to bring World Series championships back to Canada.”

In 2015, Shapiro became the team president and CEO. Since then, the Blue Jays have grown into a prominent franchise. Their World Series appearance against the Dodgers marked their first time in the fall classic since 1993.

Altogether, Toronto finished with a record of 94-68. They tied the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.

Ultimately, Toronto would lose in the World Series in seven games.

Under Shapiro, Toronto has become a hotbed for baseball and business

Since becoming president, Shapiro has cultivated a business- and baseball-savvy approach. He's overseen a renovation of the Rogers Centre and signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a $500 million deal.

“Under Mark’s leadership, the Blue Jays have become a benchmark for excellence in Major League Baseball,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers.

Plus, Shapiro has created a collective partnership with stakeholders and executives.

“Together we have built an organization with people who care deeply about baseball and take immense pride in being Canada’s team, Shapiro said in a statement.

Also, Shapiro has made upgrades to the Dunedin spring training complex.