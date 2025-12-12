As the NBA world continues to speculate about Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is calling out the nine-time All-Star. Ever since The Greek Freak unfollowed the Bucks on social media as losses have piled up, Antetokounmpo has been in various trade reports, suggesting his days in Milwaukee are numbered.

However, all of this would come to an end if Antetokounmpo were to address his future head on, which is why Perkins went as far as calling Giannis a coward, per ESPN's Road Trippin Show.

“Giannis is a coward. Giannis is a coward; let’s just call a spade a spade. We wouldn’t even be having these conversations, these back-and-forths, wondering like, Shams reporting this, and then all of a sudden Chris Haynes reporting this,” Perkins said. “And all of a sudden, Doc Rivers is coming to the podium, and he’s saying that no Giannis, we have never had this conversation, and then Kyle Kuzma reporting that we didn’t have a meeting after this last report. All this bull**** because Giannis is a coward.”

For Perkins, Antetokounmpo's silence speaks volumes.

“I say this respectfully because he don’t want to be there, he don’t want to be there,” Perkins added. “And it’s okay, so instead of him just coming out and saying, ‘trade me, trade me.’ I don’t want to hear it was reported or requested that Giannis went to the front office. No publicly come out and say, ‘trade me.’ And stand on it.”

The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-101 on Thursday. Antetokounmpo has been out with a right calf strain.

NBA insiders saying ‘writing on wall' for Giannis, Bucks

ESPN reporting on potential trade packages for Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't the only outlet suggesting the writing's on the wall. From talking to people around the league, NBA insider Jake Fischer doubled down on Antetokounmpo's bleak future with the Bucks, he said, per B/R.

“But I’d say overall from my conversations with people around the league, with people around Milwaukee, with people around the Antetokounmpo brothers, that the writing is on the wall,” Fischer said

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold between now and the trade deadline.