Intense speculation about the future of the league's most dominant defender has prompted the front office to take a public stance as the 2026 offseason progresses. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the organization insists that no trade involving Myles Garrett is on the table, despite recent adjustments made to his contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN also reported that the restructure involved shifting $8 million of Garrett's base salary from the 2029 and 2030 seasons into roster bonuses for earlier years, and Garafolo emphasized that these internal financial moves do not indicate a potential departure, and a trade is simply not an option for the franchise.

The conversation continued during the NFL owners' meetings, where general manager Andrew Berry provided additional context regarding the star pass rusher’s status. Zac Jackson reported via X, formerly Twitter, that Berry explicitly labeled Garrett a “career Brown.”

However, some observers noted that Berry did not reiterate his definitive 2025 statement claiming the team would not, under any circumstances, trade the five-time Pro Bowler, and while the front office remains committed to its defensive cornerstone, the subtle shift in language has kept the rumor mill buzzing.

Amidst these headlines, the team has also worked to strengthen its defensive rotation by adding veteran depth. Recently, the organization signed former Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa to a one-year, incentive-laden contract worth up to $5 million.

Epenesa is seeking a fresh start after a statistically quiet 2025 season, during which he recorded only 2.5 sacks. Before last year's downturn, the 27-year-old had a productive three-year stretch, achieving at least six sacks each season.

By bringing Epenesa on board alongside defensive tackle Kalia Davis, the team is ensuring they have the necessary rotation to support their defensive front in the upcoming season.