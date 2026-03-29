As the San Francisco 49ers and Trent Williams have been in a contract dispute, there's no denying that both sides are working diligently to get an agreement done to prepare for next season. While rumors will continue around the 49ers' star in Williams, general manager John Lynch provided a key update on the talks between the two parties.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Lynch would express how conversations between San Francisco and Williams are “on the right track,” and there's been “good communication,” according to Jennifer Lee Chan.

“49ers John Lynch shares that things with Trent Williams are “on the right track” with “good communication” that has intensified recently,” Chan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This news comes after the decision by the franchise not to exercise “the $10 million option bonus” in Williams' contract, making his salary cap number grow. However, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team wasn't concerned at the time.

“With today’s 4 pm ET deadline looming, the 49ers are opting not to exercise the $10 million option bonus in Trent Williams’ contract, per sources. Williams’ salary cap number now will grow to close to $47 million, but the team is not overly concerned about it, and it still is planning to rework his contract before next month’s NFL Draft,” Schefter wrote on X on March 20.

More on the 49ers and Trent Williams

Whenever there is a contract dispute between a team and a player, like there is with the 49ers and Williams, speculation of a trade is always on people's minds. With that, Schefter would clarify on March 10 that San Francisco has no intentions to trade Williams, especially with how key he's been to the team's offensive line, as his skill level is among the best in recent memory.

“Trent Williams and the 49ers have been discussing a new deal. They aren't shopping him, and he's not expected to be traded…That could change, but I don't think it's realistic right now,” Schefter said, via The Pat McAfee Show.

"Trent Williams and the 49ers have been discussing a new deal.. They aren't shopping him and he's not expected to be traded.. That could change but I don't think it's realistic right now" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/JzGKw0ODkO pic.twitter.com/qaknb3Um9T — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen when the contract situation between the 49ers and Williams is resolved.