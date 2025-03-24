While NC State women's basketball marches on through the NCAA Tournament, the men's basketball program is looking forward to next season with Will Wade at the helm. The Wolfpack hired Wade to be the new head coach in Raleigh after an excellent two-year run at McNeese State, capped off with a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

NC State basketball reached the Final Four in 2024, but a disappointing season saw it finish near the bottom of the ACC and led to the firing of head coach Kevin Keatts. Now, Wade will look to bring the program back to those heights of a year ago.

Before Wade gets settled in at NC State, women's basketball coach Wes Moore offered some advice to Wade about the Wolfpack fans that he will be coaching in front of, via Brian Murphy of WRAL News.

“Enjoy our fans,” Moore said of the advice that he would give to Wade upon his arrival. “They’re passionate. They’re going to be there for you. Win or tie, they’re going to be there for you.”

Moore knows a thing or two about winning in Raleigh. His second-seeded NC State squad crushed Michigan State 83-49 in front of the home crowd on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16.

Moore has turned the Wolfpack into a perennial powerhouse on the women's side. NC State has reached the second weekend in six of the last eight NCAA Tournaments and made it to one Final Four last season before losing out to South Carolina. With a share of the ACC regular season title under their belt again this season, NC State is ready to make another deep run.

Wade will be hoping to replicate that success on the men's side of NC State basketball starting next season. He already announced his arrival to the ACC, knocking off No. 5 seed Clemson in the first round of the men's tournament on Thursday.

Even though his McNeese State squad fell short on Saturday against Purdue in the second round, Wade has made it clear that he is capable of building a competitive roster and coaching it up to standard. With the ACC in somewhat of a down period, the opportunity will be there for NC State basketball to have an excellent season in 2025-26.