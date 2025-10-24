Gambling in professional and collegiate sports is getting way too out of hand. At the rate this trend is on now, it seems it will only get worse. Over the past few years, many student-athletes and professionals have been caught doing illegal gambling activities. Whether that is shaving points, betting on outcomes, prop betting, or even poker, too many instances have occurred where many involved are getting punished.

Betting is a major deal now, and a ton of people participate. Some people saw this coming, but I don't think a majority of people imagined this many cases involving illegal activities. Is there any integrity anymore?

An ongoing situation involving many schools and student-athletes is being released. This one has to do with the Eastern Michigan basketball players, who just finished their careers. These three players are refusing to participate in the investigation.

Let's help break it down, thanks to an ESPN article from David Purdum.

Jalin Billingsley, Da'Sean Nelson, and Jalen Terry are the three players involved; however, they are no longer with the team because their eligibility is over.

“Jalin Billingsley, Da'Sean Nelson and Jalen Terry, who are no longer with the program, had their phones imaged Jan. 29, as part of an NCAA investigation triggered by suspicious betting on Eastern Michigan's game Jan. 14 against Central Michigan, according to the findings released Friday. The players declined to be interviewed and later notified the NCAA through legal counsel that they would not participate in the investigation and asked that the phone imaging be destroyed, according to the release.”

It turns out that this is a violation, and it can result in eligibility loss. The issue is that these three players aren't eligible to continue playing.

“When individuals choose not to cooperate — particularly when cases involve potential integrity issues — those choices can and will be met with serious consequences including prohibitions on athletically related activities, the loss of eligibility and/or being publicly named in an infractions decision,” the Division I Committee on Infractions said in the release.

ESPN tried to reach out to the three players, but they would not comment.

The NCAA is also investigating 10 other student-athletes at five other schools, according to Purdum.