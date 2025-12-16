The Las Vegas Raiders are remembering one of the most influential figures in franchise history, as the team honored the life and legacy of Mike White following his passing on Sunday at the age of 89. The tribute reflects the deep respect held across the organization and the NFL community as a whole.

White’s connection to the Raiders came during pivotal moments for the franchise. After serving on the offensive staff in the early 1990s, he became head coach during the team’s return to Oakland in 1995 and helped guide the organization through a significant transition.

The Raiders tribute to White also reflects his broader impact on football. A Bay Area native, he starred as a multi-sport athlete at California before beginning a coaching career defined by program turnarounds and offensive innovation.

The organization shared its message through its official X (formerly known as Twitter), honoring White and acknowledging his importance to the franchise.

“The Raiders Family is saddened by the passing of Mike White, former head coach of the Silver and Black and a long-time NFL and college coach and mentor. A Bay Area native, White was head coach at both Cal and Illinois and was twice named National Coach of the Year. He joined the Raiders' offensive staff in 1990, working with the offensive line and quarterbacks for five years before serving as head coach for two seasons in Oakland from 1995-96. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mike's family at this time.”

White’s coaching influence extended well beyond his time with the Raiders. He led California to a Pac-8 co-championship in 1975 and later guided Illinois to an undefeated Big Ten season and Rose Bowl appearance in the 1983 season.

His impact reached the NFL again with the St. Louis Rams, where he served on the offensive staff during the Super Bowl XXXIV championship season. Colleagues often credited his steady leadership and deep understanding of the game.

The tribute reflects the lasting impact White made on the franchise and the game, a career that spanned decades across college and the NFL.