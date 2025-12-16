The Las Vegas Raiders were erased in Week 15. In a season filled with low points, Sunday’s humiliation felt definitive. It was the kind of loss that forces ownership to confront uncomfortable truths. Pete Carroll was hired to restore credibility, culture, and competitiveness to a franchise stuck in neutral. Instead, one year into the experiment, the Raiders look further away from relevance than they’ve been in years. At 2-12, winless for two months, and historically inept on offense, Las Vegas isn’t trending upward. It’s collapsing. After Week 15, the conclusion is becoming unavoidable. The Carroll era must end before it inflicts even more long-term damage.

Week 15 embarrassment

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a merciless 31-0 shutout of the Raiders on Sunday in a game that barely resembled a competitive NFL contest. Las Vegas managed just 75 total yards. That's not shockingly a franchise low. They also failed to score a single point, sustain a drive, or show any signs of resistance. It was the Raiders’ eighth straight loss and their 12th defeat in the last 13 games.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, treated the afternoon like a controlled demolition. The Eagles dominated time of possession, dictated field position, and overwhelmed the Raiders on both lines of scrimmage. By halftime, the outcome felt academic. By the fourth quarter, it was historically humiliating. For a Raiders team that already owned multiple blowout losses this season. The shutout represented a new low, and a public indictment of a coaching staff that appears to have lost the locker room.

Spiraled beyond repair

The numbers tell a brutal story. Through 14 games, the Raiders are last in the NFL in scoring. They average just 14.0 points per game. They’ve been shut out once, blown out repeatedly, and outclassed weekly. Twice this season, Las Vegas has lost by 31 points or more. That's an unwanted slice of NFL history that underscores how noncompetitive this team has become.

This was not supposed to happen. Carroll was brought in as the adult in the room. He was supposed to be the culture-builder with championship credentials from both USC and Seattle. Instead, the Raiders have looked directionless. The defense has regressed. The offense is dysfunctional. Whatever identity Carroll hoped to install has failed to materialize.

Even more alarming is the absence of improvement. Bad teams can be forgiven if they’re growing. The Raiders aren’t. They’re deteriorating.

Collapse defines Carroll

No area has exposed Carroll’s tenure more than the offense. The Raiders’ attack has been unwatchable. That ineptitude culminated in Sunday’s 75-yard embarrassment. Quarterback play has been erratic, protection schemes disjointed, and play-calling incoherent. The midseason firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was supposed to stop the bleeding. Instead, it only highlighted the lack of a coherent plan.

Personnel decisions haven’t helped. Outside of Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers, this roster lacks cornerstone talent. That reality falls partly on past regimes. Still, Carroll signed up to fix it. Instead, questionable staff hires, including the involvement of his sons on the coaching staff, have fueled accusations of nepotism and eroded confidence in the program’s seriousness.

Carroll was meant to bring clarity, but he has delivered chaos instead.

Stability requires competence

Owner Mark Davis faces an uncomfortable dilemma. If he moves on from Carroll, the Raiders will enter a fourth straight season with a new head coach. That lack of continuity is alarming. That said, so is staying the course with a regime that has produced one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Carroll himself appears unmoved by the noise. When asked if he’s coaching for his job, he replied, “I don’t feel like that at all. I really don’t. I’m well beyond that.” It was a statement dripping with detachment. Raiders fans aren’t looking for defiance. They’re looking for solutions.

Yes, Las Vegas will have more than $106 million in cap space this offseason. For the record, that's the second-most in the league. Yes, there’s an opportunity to reset the roster and rebuild. They can, for instance, potentially draft a quarterback like Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. However, that process requires alignment, energy, and a long-term vision. At this stage, it’s fair to question whether Carroll is the right person to lead that overhaul.

Clean break makes sense

Carroll’s resume is unimpeachable, but resumes don’t win games. Results do. And the results in Las Vegas have been catastrophic. The Raiders are not just losing in humiliating fashion.

A graceful exit or retirement would allow the franchise to pivot without fully embracing even more chaos. It would acknowledge Carroll’s legacy while admitting the experiment failed. Most importantly, it would give the Raiders a chance to align their next coaching hire with a realistic timeline and the patience required for a true rebuild.

The verdict is already in

Carroll technically has three games left to make his case. At 2-12, though, riding an eight-game losing streak, and coming off a 31-0 shutout at home, the verdict feels settled. These final weeks may offer marginal improvements or cosmetic competitiveness. However, they won’t erase what’s already happened.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll to end their dysfunction, but they’ve reached a new low. If Davis wants to finally point this franchise in a sustainable direction, he can’t afford to confuse stability with stagnation.

The Pete Carroll experiment was bold and interesting. It has also failed.

And now, for the sake of the franchise’s future, it must end.