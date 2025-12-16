The Miami Dolphins will have to find a way to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers minus a key player after running back Ollie Gordon II suffered an ankle injury on Monday.

Gordon, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 9, was tackled on a third-down carry in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. He was seen limping off the field and needing the help of the team's medical personnel. He exited the game with two carries for zero yards.

The Dolphins announced that the rookie is questionable to return, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Without the 21-year-old Gordon, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will have to devise other ways to move the ball, with running back De'Von Achane possibly getting more touches in the second half.

Achane suited up against the Steelers despite leaving their game against the New York Jets in Week 14 with a rib injury.

With his speed and energy, Gordon has earned himself consistent playing time since being drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round.

Miami, currently sitting on a 7-6 record, including four straight wins, is desperate to keep its playoff chances alive. While Gordon's exit could be a tough blow, the Dolphins are banking on their recent momentum to stave off the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is also looking to strengthen its postseason hopes, with winning the division title being its best route. The team is just half a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North with a 7-6 record.

As of writing, the Steelers are ahead of the Dolphins, 7-3, at halftime.