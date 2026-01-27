The Nebraska men's basketball team has one of the best teams in the country this season. They have skyrocketed in the rankings up to No. 5 in the country with a 20-0 record. In under two hours, the Cornhuskers will take on the Michigan Wolverines for a massive Big Ten battle on Peacock.

Nebraska is coming off a 21-point road win against Minnesota. They have dominated at home and on the road. The most impressive win this season came against Tom Izzo and No. 9 Michigan State. They also beat No. 23 Illinois on the road by three points. Now, the Cornhuskers have the toughest game yet on the schedule on the road in Ann Arbor. Michigan is 19-1 with its only loss coming at home against Wisconsin. Nebraska certainly has a shot to win; however, they will yet again be without guard Braden Frager, according to Jon Rothstein.

“Nebraska's Braden Frager (ankle) is OUT for tonight's game against Michigan, per the Big Ten Injury Report. Has not played since 1/21. Averages 12.2 PPG.”

Frager injured his ankle against Northwestern early and played only four minutes. Before the injury, he had back-to-back 20-point games.

Frager is third on the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game behind Rienk Mast (14.6) and Pryce Sandfort (17.3). Frager is a 6-foot-7 freshman who shoots at a high percentage of 53.7% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc. He adds 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.

Guard Cale Jacobsen is going to step up and play more minutes. He averages 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game coming off the bench.