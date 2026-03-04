In January, the San Jose Sharks acquired Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks. There had been the expectation of a quick contract extension, and when it did not happen, trade rumors began. On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Sharks would be working on an extension for Sherwood.

Now, the extension has come to fruition, as Sherwood and the Sharks have agreed to a new contract, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

The new contract is a five-year deal, with an AAV of $5.75 million. It also has a signing bonus and trade protection attached to the deal, and will take him through the 2030-31 season, when the winger will be 36 years old.

This is a substantial pay raise for Sherwood, who was on a two-year contract worth a total of $3 million.

The Sharks forward was undrafted after playing at Miami University, and signed an entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks in the spring of 2018. He would make his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2018-19, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Still, he would spend the majority of his time in the AHL before not being tendered a qualifying offer and signing with the Colorado Avalanche before the 2020-21 campaign.

He would then sign with the Nashville Predators ahead of the 2022-23 season, and the Canucks prior to the 2023-24 campaign. That first year with the Canucks was his best as a professional. He found the back of the net 19 times, while adding 21 assists, good for 40 total points. He was on track for a similar output with the Canucks this year before being traded.

Sherwood has played just five games with the Sharks so far, as he was injured when he was traded. In that time, he has lit the lamp once and given out one helper. Now, he will have another five seasons with the franchise.

The Sharks are 30-25-4 on the season, placing them in fifth in the Pacific Division and three points outside a playoff spot. San Jose, with a newly re-signed Sherwood, returns to the ice on Friday to play the St. Louis Blues.