Spring training is in full swing, as teams around MLB are preparing for the 2026 season. On Wednesday, it appears the Atlanta Braves are making some adjustments to the roster, focusing on the pitching rotation and bullpen.

The Braves announced that right-handed pitcher Rolddy Munoz is being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Meanwhile, right-handed pitchers Garrett Baumann and Owen Murphy are being reassigned to minor league camp. The move brings Atlanta's active roster size to 59.

Munoz made his MLB debut last season, pitching in three games for the Braves. His first stint in the majors was a bit of a rough go, as he posted a 12.27 ERA and 2.455 WHIP while recording five strikeouts through 3.2 innings pitched. He could have another chance to play for the Braves in 2026.

Meanwhile, Baumann (20) and Murphy (21) are both prospect pitchers who have yet to make their MLB debuts. However, the fact that they each got to participate in spring training with the Braves indicates they are showing signs of improvement and development. They could each become late-season additions, depending on how they play in the minors.

This move comes shortly after designated hitter Jurickson Profar was given a 162-game suspension for allegedly testing positive for PEDs. While the MLBPA is going to challenge the league's ruling, it does not seem likely that Profar will play for the Braves this season.