The New York Yankees are currently participating in spring training as they gear up for the 2026 regular season. The Yankees are looking to bounce back after exiting in the ALDS last year in an unceremonious fashion against the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays.

This spring training, Yankees fans are getting a chance to see some of the team's young prospects for the future, including George Lombard Jr., the shortstop whom the team selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Lombard Jr. wasted no time in making his presence known during Wednesday's spring training against the Boston Red Sox, blasting a home run off of Garrett Crochet to give the Yankees an early lead in the top of the first inning.

Leadoff blast for Lombard 💪@georgelombardjr leaves the stadium💥 pic.twitter.com/kLMwP1gHIn — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 4, 2026

Fans in the comment section on X, formerly Twitter, were understandably ecstatic, while also adamant that Lombard Jr. should take the spot of Yankees starting shortstop Anthony Volpe.

“Cashman gonna let this kid waste away in AA while .197 Volpe with one shoulder single handedly ruins their season,” wrote one fan, referencing Volpe's surgery to repair a partially torn left labrum that he underwent in October.

“Look how short to the ball Lombard is, off of an elite pitcher. Dude is already more of a pure hitter than Anthony Volpe. bring him up. idc,” added another.

“Yeah this the one I’ll pack Volpe bags myself,” chimed in another fan.

Of course, Volpe is just 24 years old, and played a part of last season with the labrum injury, which might explain his relative dip in production.

However, it's certainly becoming hard to ignore the play of Lombard Jr., who is just 20 years old and certainly seems ready to participate at the MLB level.

In any case, the Yankees have a few more spring training games to power through before the regular season begins later this month.