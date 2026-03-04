The Vikings are at a pivotal moment following J.J. McCarthy's debut season, which many in the industry have labeled a disaster. This has prompted the front office to consider aggressive veteran reinforcements to stabilize the offense. According to reports from the New York Times and CBS Sports, interest in Kyler Murray is escalating rapidly after his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

There is speculation that he could sign for a veteran minimum of $1.3 million to compete with McCarthy for the starting role. While the organization initially saw Daniel Jones as an ideal target, the Colts' decision to apply the transition tag has created financial obstacles that will likely push the Vikings toward one-year bridge options.

This urgent need for immediate competency at quarterback has shifted focus to the 2026 NFL Draft as a way to strengthen the rest of the roster.

The PFF Simulator outlines how Minnesota can effectively use its draft capital to build a championship-caliber team while addressing the quarterback situation.

Round 1, Pick 18: ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Keldric Faulk embodies the type of physical talent that defensive coordinator Brian Flores needs to maximize the potential of his aggressive defensive scheme. Weighing in at 288 pounds with the agility of a player thirty pounds lighter, Faulk possesses a rare combination of power and quickness.

This pick is about adding a player who sets the tone, eases the workload for linebackers, and generates interior pressure that forces quarterbacks into making hasty decisions, which Flores thrives on.

Round 2, Pick 49: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

The secondary has consistently been a weak spot for the Vikings, and selecting Chris Johnson in the second round provides a polished option for the boundary. Johnson is a refined technician who combines 4.4-second speed with impressive eye discipline, qualities that are rarely seen in collegiate prospects.

He excels in zone-match concepts, displaying an innate ability to pass off routes and tighten windows without losing track of serious threats.

In a defense that often places its corners in high-pressure situations, Johnson’s calm demeanor and ability to mirror elite receivers are essential.

Round 3, Pick 82: HB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson joins the Vikings after a standout season where he was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, bringing dynamic playmaking ability to the offense in both the run and pass games.

He demonstrates natural vision as a runner, displaying patience to allow blocks to develop before bursting through creases with sudden, explosive speed. What makes him particularly appealing to head coach Kevin O'Connell is his proficiency as a receiver; leading all FBS running backs in receptions underscores that he is more than just a change-of-pace option.

Additionally, his background as a former Mr. Football in Minnesota adds a sentimental touch to the pick, but it’s his technical skills and ability to maintain balance under contact that make him a real steal in the third round. He offers a versatile skill set that can handle the demands of a featured back while functioning as a modern offensive weapon.

Round 3, Pick 97: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

Building a reliable interior for the offensive line is a non-negotiable priority, and Pat Coogan is the perfect anchor for this endeavor. He arrives with the pedigree of a national champion, having served as the vocal leader of an Indiana unit that dominated in the trenches.

While he may not be the most athletic pulling blocker in the class, his technical consistency and hand placement are elite.

For a team trying to protect a young quarterback like McCarthy or a veteran like Murray, having a player of Coogan's intelligence and grit is vital for maintaining the integrity of the pocket throughout a long season.

Round 5, Pick 161: RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

Selecting Roman Hemby in the fifth round provides the Vikings with a durable, high-volume insurance policy in the backfield. Hemby was a key player in Indiana’s undefeated season, demonstrating a professional-grade ability to process blocking schemes and find yardage where none seems to exist.

He is a slashing runner who excels in zone-blocking systems, using a one-cut style to exploit over-pursuing defenses. Pairing him with Emmett Johnson creates a versatile committee that can keep the offense on track and provides a physical identity that takes pressure off the quarterback position.

Round 6, Pick 195: QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Taylen Green is an intriguing developmental gamble for a franchise that seeks to maximize the athletic potential of its quarterback room. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 235 pounds, Green is an athletic powerhouse who recorded a staggering 4.36-second forty-yard dash.

He has the raw tools to disrupt defensive game plans, offering a vertical rushing threat that forces opponents to simplify their coverages.

He represents a high-upside investment that could eventually transform into a dual-threat starter or serve as a specialized red-zone weapon while he matures as a professional passer.

Round 6, Pick 197: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Charles Demmings is a standout from a small school who enters the NFL with elite testing numbers that warrant attention. His near-perfect Relative Athletic Score and 4.41-second speed suggest he has the foundational traits to compete at the next level.

During his time at Stephen F. Austin, he proved to be a ball-hawking machine, leading the FCS in passes defended while demonstrating an instinct for playing football in the air.

He is an ideal late-round target for a team that needs to gamble on raw athleticism to find rotational depth in the secondary and a reliable contributor on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 202: HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Desmond Reid adds a “joystick” element to the Vikings' offense, serving as an explosive gadget player who can generate big plays with limited touches. Despite being undersized by traditional standards, his productivity at Pittsburgh, averaging over 140 scrimmage yards per game, demonstrates that he is a dangerous mismatch in the open field.

He is exceptionally agile and can manipulate defenders with his quickness in short spaces, making him an ideal target for manufactured touches like jet sweeps and screen passes.

In a Kevin O’Connell offense that values space and timing, Reid can present a strategic challenge for opposing linebackers, providing the kind of explosive threat that forces defenses to account for him on every snap.

Round 7, Pick 234: QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Cole Payton is a developmental left-handed quarterback known for his physical style of play, which fits well with the culture of a northern team. He comes from the successful North Dakota State program and has experience in a pro-style system that emphasizes strong rushing and timely play-action passes.

Payton is a big, sturdy athlete who isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder for extra yardage, exhibiting impressive arm talent to push the ball down the field.

He provides the Vikings with another option under center, capable of competing in the preseason and potentially earning a role as a reliable backup, offering a different physical profile compared to the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Round 7, Pick 240: Haynes King, Georgia Tech

With the final pick, the Vikings select Haynes King, the ACC Player of the Year, whose athleticism is too impressive to overlook. King is among the fastest quarterbacks in draft history and has demonstrated the ability to elevate his offense thanks to his dual-threat playmaking skills.

King has a record of winning big games and making plays when the structure of the offense breaks down, a highly sought-after quality in the modern NFL.

Drafting a player with his collegiate accolades and elite physical traits at pick 240 is an excellent way to conclude a draft focused on infusing speed and versatility into every aspect of the roster.