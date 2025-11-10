North Carolina basketball watched newcomer Caleb Wilson go off on the scoring end. But the Tar Heels have their first major CBB injury of this young season. This one involves key leader Seth Trimble.

UNC announced the ailment the senior has via the social media website X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening.

“Senior captain Seth Trimble suffered a broken bone in his left forearm in a team workout Sunday afternoon,” the school announced.

But will be miss the duration of the season?

“He will undergo surgery this week. The exact length of his absence will be better known following the surgery,” the school added.

Impact of Seth Trimble on North Carolina

Article Continues Below

Trimble last played 36 total minutes in the victory over Kansas. He dropped 17 points with eight rebounds and dished three assists in the 87-74 romp at Chapel Hill.

Trimble didn't take long to react to Sunday's devastating news — by posting this Instagram story.

Seth Trimble IG post pic.twitter.com/B5HWZZjCNe — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) November 10, 2025

His head coach Hubert Davis released a school statement, shared via Inside Carolina on On3/Rivals.

“So sad for Seth,” Davis began. “He’s such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel, and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup.”