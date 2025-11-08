The North Carolina Tar Heel freshman Caleb Wilson just fired a shot across the bow after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in their first head-to-head matchup. Wilson, the projected 2026 NBA lottery pick, dropped a confident statement about his draft aspirations that's sure to grab Darryn Peterson's attention in Kansas.

When asked what he hasn't shown yet, Wilson made his intentions clear in an interview with The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

“I haven't shown people my number one pick yet, so… That's all I'm worried about,” Wilson said.

"What else do you want to show people that you haven't yet?" – @GoodmanHoops "I haven't shown people I'm the No. 1 pick yet, so…" – @CalebWilson2025 FULL INTERVIEW ⬇️https://t.co/MRz1MiVzJw pic.twitter.com/13KucPe1R9 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 8, 2025

Those words carry extra weight after Wilson dominated their head-to-head battle. North Carolina beat No. 19 Kansas 87-74 on November 7, and the numbers tell the story. Wilson posted 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals on 9-of-12 shooting. Peterson finished with 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-14 shooting. The efficiency gap separated them, as Wilson shot 75% from the field while Peterson hit 57%.

Both freshmen entered college as elite prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft conversation. Peterson earned Kobe Bryant comparisons and ranked No. 2 in ESPN's 2025 recruiting class, while Wilson came in as a consensus five-star with preseason All-ACC honors.

Through two games, Wilson is averaging 23.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 77.3%. He became the first UNC freshman to score 20-plus in each of his first two games. Peterson is putting up 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through Kansas' 1-1 start.

The contrasting styles make this rivalry all the more compelling. Peterson is a 6-foot-6 scoring guard who attacks downhill and creates off the bounce at all three levels. Wilson is a 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot wingspan who impacts both ends of the court with his length, defensive versatility, and transition finishing.

The No. 1 pick conversation includes other elite freshmen, such as AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. But Wilson just won round one against Peterson. His quote suggests he's keeping score, and Peterson will surely have a response ready for round two.