Oregon's 2025 season has once again ended unceremoniously. The Ducks were always going to be heavy underdogs against the white-hot Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinals, but fans were hoping for a barnburner between the two powerhouses. Instead, Indiana rode a dominant first half to a 56-22 win to advance to the CFP Finals.

It's the second year in a row that Oregon's title hopes were dashed before reaching the finals. The loss puts into question whether their star players will commit to the 2026 NFL Draft. At least one player, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, is mulling over foregoing the draft to get another shot at the CFP title.

“”I'm not sure, but it does help when we have a bunch of guys already coming back,” Sadiq said during his post-game presser, per Brenna Greene. “I know that. There's definitely some unfinished business.”

Sadiq is already one of the highly-anticipated prospects headed into the 2026 NFL Draft. Mock drafts have the Oregon tight end going as high as seventh in the draft. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are linked to Sadiq, as his physical blocking and pass-catching skills would greatly help teams that lack receiver/tight end depth.

Against Indiana, Sadiq caught five passes for 29 yards. Twenty-one of those yards came on a single catch, the Oregon tight end being limited to short passes with barely any gain. It was a brutal night for the Ducks, as a terrible first half from Dante Moore (which featured two fumbles and a pick-six) put them behind 35-7 at the break.