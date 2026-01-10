Derik Queen is choosing optimism as the New Orleans Pelicans stare down a pivotal stretch of the 2025–26 NBA season. Speaking after an encouraging win on Friday, the Pelicans forward voiced strong belief in the group’s chemistry and its ability to flip the narrative over the final 42 games.

“The chemistry might not show in the wins, but we’re all close, we all like each other. It’s still a work in progress,” Queen said. “We’ve got like 40 games left. Hopefully have a great winning percentage the next 40 games.”

"The chemistry might not show in the wins but we're all close, we all like each other. It's still a work in progress… We've got like 40 games left. Hopefully have a great winning percentage the next 40 games" — Derik Queen on the team chemistry pic.twitter.com/wZHu3HJ5YF — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

His comments reflect a locker room still united despite a season that has yet to meet expectations. Queen had 14 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists in a big win over the Washington Wizards.

That optimism comes amid a difficult campaign for New Orleans. As of this writing, the Pelicans sit at 9-31, placing them 14th in the Western Conference and fifth in the Southwest Division. They are outside the current playoff picture. Injuries, inconsistency, and late-game struggles have plagued the team. These have prevented them from building sustained momentum. Still, the organization has emphasized development and cohesion. They are leaning on internal growth rather than short-term fixes as they evaluate their direction heading into the second half of the season.

Queen has been a notable bright spot during that process. He is currently averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He has shown steady growth while adjusting to increasing responsibilities in the rotation. His energy, physicality, and willingness to do the dirty work have earned trust from the coaching staff, even as the wins haven’t consistently followed. More importantly, Queen’s outlook underscores a broader belief within the locker room that New Orleans can still salvage pride and progress from a challenging season by finishing strong.