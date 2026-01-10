Luka Doncic and LeBron James delivered an instant classic highlight on Friday night. That's even if the final result against the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t go the Lakers’ way. In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Friday matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Doncic ignited the crowd with a perfectly timed lob in transition that James finished with a thunderous two-handed slam. The sequence briefly gave the Lakers early momentum in a highly anticipated showdown. Milwaukee, though, ultimately held on for a 105-101 victory.

Luka Doncic with the lob to LeBron James 💥 Lakers lead early over the Bucks.pic.twitter.com/PSD5fumEo0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Despite the loss, both stars filled the stat sheet. Doncic posted 24 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, James tallied 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in an all-around effort.

The defeat did little to diminish what has been a strong season for Los Angeles overall. As of this writing, the Lakers sit at 23-13. That's good for fifth in the Western Conference and first in the Pacific Division. Under head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers have leaned into an offense-first identity built around Doncic’s brilliance. They currently rank ninth in offensive efficiency despite a middling defensive profile. Their star-driven approach has kept them firmly in the playoff mix and positioned as a legitimate postseason threat.

Individually, both Doncic and James continue to defy expectations. Doncic has been nothing short of sensational. He is averaging 33.7 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game and firmly inserting himself into the MVP conversation. James, now in his record-breaking 23rd season, remains an elite playmaker and offensive force. He seamlessly shares ball-handling duties with Doncic. The alley-oop against Milwaukee was a snapshot of the Lakers’ ceiling when their two generational stars are in sync.