The North Carolina basketball team continues to throw down slam dunks on the recruiting trail. North Carolina is getting the commitment of highly-touted recruit Dylan Mingo, per Rivals. Mingo is a five-star plus point guard with heavy upside.

“Mingo is the No. 2 overall recruit in the Rivals150,” On3 reporter Pete Nakos posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Mingo had offers from countless power 5 basketball programs. He chose the Tar Heels over Miami, Connecticut, Alabama and several other schools.

College basketball scouts loved what they saw from the guard.

“Mingo is a big guard with length, versatility, natural feel for the game, and an ability to get wherever he wants with the ball in his hands. He has a tight handle, can break his defender down with combo-moves, navigate a crowded lane instinctively, make reads out of ball-screens, utilize both hands, and create for himself and others. He is also a terrific perimeter rebounder (7.6 per game), very disruptive defender (2 steals), and simultaneously capable of guarding multiple positions,” Adam Finkelstein wrote for 247 Sports in his recruiting evaluation.

This college basketball season, North Carolina holds a 20-5 overall record. The Tar Heels are 8-4 in the ACC.

North Carolina is building a solid recruiting class

Mingo is the second player to commit to North Carolina basketball, for their 2026 class. The first is four-star forward Maximo Adams, per 247 Sports.

Mingo is expected to play as soon as he arrives on North Carolina's campus. Finkelstein did see room for improvement though in the star point guard.

“While he has very good size and length at over 6-foot-4 with a better than 6-foot-10 wingspan, he’s a bit bow-legged and thus doesn’t always cover the court with a smooth gate,” the scout added.

North Carolina is used to competing for national championships. The Tar Heels had a tough 2024-25 season, though, which saw the team barely make it into March Madness. This year, the squad is already at 20 wins and looking for more.

According to ESPN's latest bracketology from Joe Lunardi, North Carolina is a projected no. 6 seed in this year's March Madness.