A blistering first quarter put No. 2 UCLA on course to a historic 96-45 rout of No. 9 Iowa in Sunday's Big Ten Conference championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 51-point margin set a new Big Ten tournament record, surpassing the Hawkeyes' previous 33-point championship win over Ohio State in 2023. It also became the largest victory ever recorded in a Big Ten championship game and the biggest win by any team against an AP Top-10 opponent in the NCAA era.

The top-seeded Bruins improved to 31-1 and captured their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title while stretching their program-record winning streak to 25 games. The win completed a perfect conference campaign for UCLA, which went 18-0 in the regular season and won all three Big Ten tournament games. Including the postseason, the Bruins finished 21-0 against Big Ten opponents and carried the nation's best total of 18 Quadrant 1 victories.

UCLA's offense produced historic efficiency. The Bruins shot 63.5 percent from the field and finished with 34 assists on 40 made baskets, setting a Big Ten Tournament record and season high. They also hit 13 of 26 three-point attempts (50 percent) while holding Iowa to 5-of-23 from deep. Overall, the Hawkeyes shot just 27.9 percent from the field.

Gianna Kneepkens led UCLA with 19 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Kiki Rice had 15 points and eight assists and earned the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award. Sienna Betts scored 14 points, Gabriela Jaquez contributed 12, Charlisse Leger-Walker contributed 11 points and five assists, and Lauren Betts contributed 10 points as six Bruins finished in double figures.

Defensively, UCLA forced 19 turnovers and held Iowa to only five points in the first quarter. The Bruins jumped ahead 22-5 after the opening period and built a 42-20 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes (26-6) were led by Ava Heiden’s 15 points and Addie Deal's 11, while Hannah Stuelke finished scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting.

Both teams now have a week to wait until Selection Sunday, when they'll learn their matchups for the women's NCAA Tournament. UCLA is almost guaranteed to host the first two rounds, while Iowa could also get the chance to play at home.