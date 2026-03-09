The Milwaukee Bucks fell back into the loss column on Sunday night with a blowout home loss against the Orlando Magic, with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup as he manages his calf injury. Antetokounmpo recently returned to the court after an extended injury absence, all while rumors continued to swirl about his future in Milwaukee.

Recently, Antetokounmpo's teammate, power forward Bobby Portis, stopped by FanDuel's “Run It Back” show, and gave a cryptic response when asked about his confidence level that the star will be back in Milwaukee next season.

“I'm at a 5, right there in the middle…it's up in the air,” said Portis, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly not a ringing endorsement of Antetokounmpo's future prospects in the city where he won a championship during the 2021 season.

Article Continues Below

Many anticipated that the Bucks would end their time with Antetokounmpo at the recent NBA trade deadline, after it became increasingly obvious that this year's iteration of the team was a long way away from true contention.

However, the team opted to keep the star past the deadline, although whether that is a sign of a long-term commitment or simply a decision to wait until the summer, when teams will be able to make more lucrative offers for him, remains to be seen.

Some have encouraged the Bucks to keep Antetokounmpo out of the lineup for the rest of this season in the hopes of securing a better draft pick, although clearly, the star himself is not on board with those plans.