North Carolina basketball tabbed Michael Malone as its next head coach in a surprise move Monday. Malone never emerged as the top pick for the Tar Heels opening. UNC reportedly targeted Tommy Lloyd (Arizona) and Dusty May (Michigan).

Turns out the Tar Heels beat out an NBA franchise to reel in the past NBA Finals winner.

Which pro team ends up losing out on the former Denver Nuggets head coach? Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed who after UNC made the hire.

“Source tells On3/Rivals that Michael Malone was a top name in the New Orleans Pelicans coaching search, but he ultimately decided to take the North Carolina job,” Nakos posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Malone wasn't the first NBA coaching name mentioned with North Carolina.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan drew interest and intrigue across the CBB universe for leading Florida to the school's only back-to-back national championships in the late 2000s. Donovan remains in place with Chicago, though. Reports sprouted that UNC wanted to hire someone now before the College Basketball Transfer Portal opens officially Tuesday.

Malone brings a decorated resume to Chapel Hill, however. He pulled off 510 career victories in the Rocky Mountains and guided the Nuggets to their only NBA title back in 2023.

UNC's hiring committee likely saw Malone's ability of building a roster from the ground up and creating a championship identity. He's also credited for turning Nikola Jokic into a household name across the league with his Most Valuable Player wins.

Yet Malone has no previous ties to UNC, making this hire a stunner.