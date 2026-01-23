Thursday night was one for the history books as Hannah Hidalgo helped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take down the Miami Hurricanes 74-66, joining the ranks of the program's all-time stars. Hidalgo, a junior, not only became the fastest player in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history to reach 2,000 career points but also surpassed Skylar Diggins as Notre Dame's all-time leader in steals.

Hidalgo reached the 2,000-point milestone in just 86 career games, breaking the previous school record of 109 games and the ACC record of 89 games, previously held by Ta'Niya Latson (FSU) and Barbara Kennedy (Clemson). With the achievement, she became the seventh player in Fighting Irish history to reach 2,000 points and the quickest to do so.

Hidalgo finished with 27 points, 10 steals, five assists, and two rebounds. She shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-5 from three-point range, and was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. With her fourth steal of the night, she broke Diggins' program career steals record of 381, closing the night with 388 steals.

Hidalgo's consistency throughout her career is remarkable. She has scored in double digits in all 86 games of her Irish career, compiled 64 20-point games, 14 30-point performances, and holds the program record for consecutive 10-plus-point games. This season, over 18 games, she averages 24.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and leads the NCAA with 5.5 steals per game. Moreover, her 44-point, nine-rebound, and 16-steal performance against Akron on November 12, 2025, set both Notre Dame and NCAA single-game records for steals.

Thursday's game against the Hurricanes was a back-and-forth affair. Miami jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter, but the Fighting Irish regrouped, ending the first half just five points behind at 41-36. Coming out of halftime, Notre Dame hit three consecutive three-pointers from Cassandre Prosper, Hidalgo, and Iyana Moore to take the lead. The teams exchanged leads in the third quarter, but a game-changing 11-1 run in the final five minutes gave the Irish the win. Hidalgo led four Notre Dame players in double figures, with Moore scoring 19, Prosper 12, and Vanessa de Jesus 10.

The victory moved the Fighting Irish to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play, placing them seventh in the conference standings. Notre Dame returns to ACC action against Clemson on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.