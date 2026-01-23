Hannah Hidalgo made incredible history with her performance in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Hidalgo is going through the third season of her collegiate career. She shines as one of the best players in the sport, dominating opponents with her scoring prowess.

Her elite scoring talents allowed her to make ACC history in her latest display against Miami. She played the entire game as she finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 steals, five assists, and two rebounds. She shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Hidalgo's efforts helped her surpass the milestone of 2,000 career points. As a result, she became the fastest player in ACC history to achieve the feat.

HANNAH HIDALGO BECOMES THE FASTEST PLAYER TO REACH 2,000 CAREER POINTS IN ACC HISTORY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/O3CCigv0PD — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 22, 2026

How Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame played against Miami

Hannah Hidalgo enjoyed a strong performance as she led Notre Dame to a solid 74-66 home win over Miami.

The Hurricanes had the upper hand to start the game, leading 25-17 after the first quarter. Despite this, the Fighting Irish fought back as they completed a rally and outscored Miami 20-10 in the fourth period to secure the victory.

Four players scored in double-digits for Notre Dame in the win, including Hidalgo. Iyana Moore had a solid display with 19 points, four rebounds and one assist. She shot 5-of-13 overall, including 4-of-10 from downtown, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Cassandre Prosper came next with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Vanessa de Jesus provided 10 points and two assists.

Notre Dame improved to a 13-6 record on the season, going 5-3 in its ACC matchups. They sit at seventh place in the conference standings, being above the Stanford Cardinal and North Carolina Tar Heels while trailing the Virginia Tech Hokies and NC State Wolfpack.

The Fighting Irish will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.