Myles Garrett recently returned to the U.S. after attending the 2026 Winter Olympics to support his snowboarder girlfriend, Chloe Kim, who won a silver medal. However, not long after being back home, the Cleveland Browns star was slapped with another speeding ticket.

Reports indicate that the 30-year-old edge rusher was given a speeding ticket in February for allegedly driving 94 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone, according to TMZ. Garrett has been given at least nine speeding tickets since being drafted by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“Myles Garrett got another speeding ticket last month — this time, cops say they clocked the Cleveland Browns superstar going 94 in a 70 MPH zone… Garrett's speeding tickets are piling up — he's approaching double digits in the state of Ohio since going No. 1 to the Browns in 2017.”

Article Continues Below

It's said that the NFL's new sack leader (23 in a single season) was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. EST on February 21. He has a court date scheduled on March 10, or Garrett can opt to simply pay the fine. With numerous speeding tickets and a scary car flip in 2022 under his belt, perhaps it's time for Garrett to take things a bit slower behind the wheel.

The Browns star is coming off the best season of his career. He played in all 17 games, recording 60 combined tackles (43 solo), 23 sacks (NFL record), and three forced fumbles. His efforts were good enough to earn him his second Defensive Player of the Year Award, along with his fifth first-time All-Pro nomination.

Myles Garrett will enjoy the rest of this offseason. He'll look forward to playing for the Browns once again in the 2026-27 campaign, this time with a new head coach in Todd Monken.