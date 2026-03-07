Ohio State basketball watched Bruce Thornton eclipse 2,000 career points nearly a month ago. Now he's rewrote school history against Indiana.

Thornton shattered the all-time scoring mark with under 45 seconds to go in the first half off this three:

BRUCE THORNTON BREAKS THE ALL-TIME @OhioStateHoops SCORING RECORD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ni7nwWSQ09 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2026

Thornton needed only 12 points to break the previous mark by Dennis Hopson in 1987 (2,096 points). Hopson himself was in attendance at Columbus to watch his mark break.

The Ohio State's men's basketball account on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, immediately dropped this graphic:

Second to none. pic.twitter.com/epKpo6ml0m — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 7, 2026

The record wasn't the only big topic inside Value City Arena. So is OSU's current standing in the March Madness race.

Can Ohio State, Bruce Thornton, break into NCAA Tournament?

Saturday's game presented a crucial scenario for both the Buckeyes and Hoosiers.

Ohio State faces its own bubble watch with Selection Sunday set for March 15. OSU owned a 1-10 record in Quad 1 games that point to the Buckeyes potentially missing the tourney because of that mark.

However, OSU's tournament probability jumped as of Saturday. The Buckeyes now have a 99.8% chance to make the tournament, including holding a 98.8% chance for an at-large bid per Team Rankings.

A victory over IU further boosts Ohio State's chances. And the Hoosiers also find themselves on the bubble with an 82.6% chance to make it (81.9% for an at-large bid).

Thornton helped elevate the Buckeyes' chances with a dominating first half against the Hoosiers. But the Buckeyes need more than a Saturday win. OSU needs to simply win out to guarantee a spot in the 68-team field. The selection committee will still have a hard time placing Ohio State in if the Buckeyes fall early in the Big Ten Tournament.