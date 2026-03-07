Texas Southern made a huge move regarding Kevin Granger during the institution's sexual assault investigation. Per a report by Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends, the institution has taken down Granger's retired number 10 banner in the institution's Health and Physical Education arena. Mosley posted a photo on Thursday evening showcasing Granger's number no longer hanging in the rafters.

Granger was hit with a sexual assault allegation last summer, filed by the law firm of Tony Buzbee. The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of a former Texas Southern staff member, alleges that Granger groped her vagina and breasts while also using vulgar language. The lawsuit also alleges that Granger had improper communication with a staff member, soliciting her for sex and claiming that doing so would “help her career.” Granger was subsequently placed on administrative leave and has remained on leave. Interim athletic director Dr. Paula Jackson has led the program since the investigation began.

Granger was a standout for the Tigers during his college career, ranking among the best scorers in college basketball. In the 1995-1996 season, he averaged 27 points and finished his career with 1,971 points. He was also a catalyst for the Tigers winning back-to-back SWAC championships in 1994 and 1995. For his outstanding play, he was named Tournament MVP in 1994. His number was officially retired in 2002.

He has served in several capacities at Texas Southern since graduating from the institution. He became Vice President of Texas Southern Athletics in 2019, succeeding Charles McClelland, who later became SWAC Commissioner.

As of now, Texas Southern has not released a statement regarding the removal of the banner.