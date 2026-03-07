The 2025-2026 college basketball season has taken a toll on Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. The Hokies ended their up-and-down regular season with a heartbreaking loss to rival Virginia, which left Young at a loss for words.

Young could barely contain his emotions after the game and was visibly frustrated with the 76-72 loss. The 62-year-old struggled to believe the bad luck his team suffered in the closing moments that led to his sixth defeat in the final nine games of the regular season.

“[Ben] Hammond misses two foul shots — he's up close to 90 [percent] on the year,” Young said after the game, via Virginia Tech reporter Preston Willett. “And No. 33, come on, man, give me a break. The kid makes two threes, and that huge one over there. Come on. What the f*** am I doing wrong?”

Young simply could not believe Virginia forward Ugonna Onyenso hit two three-pointers against him to propel the Cavaliers. Onyenso entered the game shooting just 24.1 percent from behind the arc, making just seven three-pointers all season.

The loss dropped Virginia Tech to 19-12 to end the regular season. The Hokies improved from their disastrous 13-19 season in 2024-2025, but likely not enough to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022.

Virginia Tech got off to a 12-2 start, culminating with a 95-85 win over Virginia in triple overtime. They have only won seven games since that monumental victory, resulting in a dismal 8-10 conference record.

The Hokies are locked into the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament and will begin play on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech has already confirmed it will retain Young for the 2026-2027 college basketball season. However, he will be under immense pressure to produce results in what will certainly be a make-or-break year.