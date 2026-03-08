Alex Sarr and Trae Young got positive news about their injury statuses for the Washington Wizards' upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Young is going through the eighth season of his NBA career, his first with the Wizards. He started the 2025-26 campaign with the Atlanta Hawks before they traded him to Washington in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The four-time All-Star made his Wizards debut on March 5 against the Utah Jazz.

As for Sarr, he is going through the second year of his career as the second overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Making the All-Rookie team last season, he has improved to become a key fixture of the rotation.

Both players got their injury updates with Washington releasing its latest report on Saturday, per reporter Josh Valdez. While the likes of Anthony Davis and Kyshawn George remain out, Young and Sarr are not on the report with any injuries or ailments.

“Trae Young and Alex Sarr in New Orleans tomorrow 👀,” Valdez wrote.

What lies ahead for Trae Young, Wizards

It is great news for the Wizards to get on two of their star players as Trae Young and Alex Sarr will be available to play against the Pelicans.

Young played 19 minutes in his Wizards debut, scoring 12 points and creating six assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. Sarr has made significant strides as a sophomore in the league, averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

Washington has a 16-46 record on the season, sitting at 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers while trailing the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Going through seven consecutive losses, the Wizards will continue preparations for their matchup against the Pelicans on March 8 at 7 p.m. ET. After that, they remain on the road as they face the Miami Heat on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.