Despite the controversial nature of his freshman year at Kansas, Darryn Peterson is still expected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. However, the 18-year-old might not be too keen on moving on to the next level just yet.

In response to critics questioning his desire to play for Kansas, Peterson told reporters that he “loves everything” about his college basketball experience in Lawrence. Teammate Melvin Council Jr. responded by chanting “one more year,” prompting Peterson to semi-jokingly say he might return for his sophomore season with a smile.

“I love Kansas, I love everything about being here and my team,” Peterson said, via KSNT 27 Sports' Kole Emplit. “Maybe one more year. I might run it back.”

Darryn Peterson with a message for the critics: "I love Kansas, I love everything about being here and my team." Melvin Council slowly chants 'one more year' DP: "Maybe one more year. I might run it back."#kubball pic.twitter.com/P6MwUXrZY6 — Kole Emplit (@KoleEmplit) March 7, 2026

Peterson ended the regular season with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists in just 29 minutes in Kansas' 19-point victory over Kansas State. He entered that game shooting just 36 percent from the floor in his previous eight games before going an efficient 10-for-15 against the Wildcats.

College basketball analysts have been all over the Kansas star for his persistent injury and cramping woes all year. Peterson only played in 19 of the Jayhawks' 31 regular season games and left a few contests early due to in-game cramping.

Despite the obvious concern, Peterson is still favored to be the No. 1 pick in June. He briefly lost that position to BYU's AJ Dybantsa, who is seriously considering returning to college, before regaining it late in the year.

Peterson and Dybantsa have a couple of months to make their decisions, but not many are buying that either is dealing with an actual predicament.