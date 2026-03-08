Following a 97-93 home loss to Wisconsin on Saturday night, the chances of an experienced Purdue basketball team cutting down the nets in either the Big Ten Tournament or NCAA Tournament seem increasingly unlikely. Though, regardless of how the Boilermakers finish this uneven campaign, Fletcher Loyer has earned himself an important place in program history. The senior guard is now Purdue's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, via CBS Sports.

Loyer drained a corner trey with less than a minute and a half remaining in the contest, putting his team within one point of the Badgers. Although the bucket was not enough to lift Purdue to victory, it launched the 6-foot-4 guard past Carsen Edwards on the school's 3-point list. Loyer has knocked down 282 shots from deep during his run with Matt Painter's squad.

"HISTORY. Fletcher Loyer, the all-time Purdue three-point king." pic.twitter.com/QLSuZB3AYA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 7, 2026

Considering how rare it is for players to remain with the same program all four years, this remarkable achievement should be cherished. Fans may need some time before shifting into celebration mode, however. Purdue's defense proved to be its downfall in this regular season finale, as it allowed Wisconsin to shoot a sweltering 53 percent from downtown (18-of-34). This marks the fifth time this season the Boilermakers have failed to protect Mackey Arena.

Loyer performed admirably in defeat, scoring a team-high 23 points and going 6-of-9 from 3-point range. He also registered two steals, three rebounds and two assists on what was supposed to be a momentous Senior Night. When the Portland, Oregon native suits up in next week's Big Ten Tournament, he will join Braden Smith in logging more games (142) than any other Purdue men's basketball player.

He is not smiling right now, however. The Boilermakers appear extremely vulnerable after losing three of their last four games. They must snap out of this funk quick, otherwise the Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer trio will end their lengthy stay in West Lafayette in bitter disappointment.