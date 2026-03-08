It is bad enough that the Philadelphia 76ers were unable to get a road victory over an Atlanta Hawks team that is right behind them in the Eastern Conference standings, but they also watched their star point guard suffer a potentially concerning injury in the final minute of the game. While running for a loose ball, Tyrese Maxey collided with teammate Adem Bona. He grabbed his hand and squirmed around in visible discomfort before eventually making his way to the locker room.

Article Continues Below

Bona, who also winced in pain after absorbing contact, is listed at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds. Maxey was understandably shaken up after colliding with the Sixers big man, but fans are obviously more concerned about the hand issue.

Philly relies heavily on the explosive 25-year-old to manufacture offense. Besides averaging 28.9 points and 6.7 assists per game, he also ranks second in the NBA in total steals this season. Fans are perfectly justified in freaking out.