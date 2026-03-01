On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season with a home demolition of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs came into this game riding an 11-game win streak, but that flame was quickly put out by a Knicks defense that showed up in full force in this one.

After the game, head coach Mike Brown got 100% real on what went into his team's destruction of the Spurs.

“I thought our weak-side defense was really good,” said Brown, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter, who noted that Brown “acknowledged the Spurs miss shots that they’ve been making, but Brown thought the defense was on a string and the on-ball defense was really good.”

Indeed, the Spurs missed countless open looks on Sunday afternoon, which played a large role in the Knicks' defensive success against them. Still, for the most part, New York did a solid job of walling off the paint against superstar Victor Wembanyama while still staying home on San Antonio's outside shooters.

Meanwhile, the Knicks also overcame a rough start on offense to end up with a solid output on that side of the ball.

“At the end of the day, getting up 48 3s was great. With Wemby in the paint, you’ve got to shoot the ball,” said Brown.

Overall, defense has been one of the key reasons that many skeptics have pointed to for why they don't take the Knicks seriously as title contenders, with New York's best two players–Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns–both being clear negatives on that side of the ball.

However, Towns and Brunson both held their own on Sunday against the Spurs' explosive offensive attack, helping the Knicks cruise to the win as a result.

The Knicks will next take the floor on Tuesday evening against the Toronto Raptors on the road.