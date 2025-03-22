Chris Beard shut down the critics who had doubts about the Ole Miss Rebels' chances of making a run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, especially after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels.

One of those critics happened to be basketball analyst Tim Doyle. When Selection Sunday commenced, Doyle did not have confidence in the Rebels' chances, making a controversial statement.

“I think Ole Miss is a fraud,” Doyle said.

Beard apparently caught wind of those comments, firing back after Friday's win over the Tar Heels, per 247Sports' Isaac Trotter.

“I didn't see any ‘fraud' in our program,” Beard responded.

What's next for Chris Beard, Ole Miss

Related Ole Miss Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Jon Scheyer dismisses matchup with former Duke PG Jeremy Roach in NCAA Tournament
Todd Golden, Florida Gators and Norfolk State logos, NCAA Tournament logo in background
Florida’s Todd Golden talks lackluster second half in NCAA Tourney win vs. Norfolk State
Bruce Pearl, Auburn Tigers and Creighton Blue Jays logos, eyes symbols
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl reveals unique challenge of playing against Creighton
Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks to forward Malik Dia (0) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Fiserv Forum.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It was a strong win for Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels in the NCAA Tournament, taking down a Tar Heels squad that could have had momentum if they stunned their opponents.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Rebels. Sean Pedulla led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from downtown. Dre Davis came next with 15 points and eight rebounds while Jaemyn Brakefield provided 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Ole Miss improved to 23-11 on the season, having gone 10-8 in SEC Play. They average 77 points on 44.2% shooting from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 5.5 points per game.

The 6-seed Rebels will prepare for their next matchup. They face the 3-seed Iowa State Cyclones on March 23.