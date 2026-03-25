Sometimes, it's nice to get away from the seriousness of the court during interviews as Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey did recently, assembling an Avengers squad full of NBA players like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maxey was asked to compare NBA players to Avengers members like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, and Hulk.

Starting with Spider-Man, Maxey named himself and Donovan Mitchell, whose nickname is “Spida.” Maxey's a big Spider-Man fan, so he had to drop his name into the hat. Maxey feels connected to the character, explaining his longstanding fandom.

When it came to Iron Man, Maxey thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would make a good fit for the role. There are various factors, ranging from his social media quips to his fashion taste.

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As for the Hulk, Maxey said Detroit Pistons forward Isiah Stewart would make a good fit because “there's no stopping him when he gets angry,” which made Fallon laugh.

LeBron James would be his pick for Captain America. This makes sense, given that James has been the face of the NBA for years. Maxey explained, “Everything that he does is special. He just goes out there like he did for the Olympics, and he was a team leader for that. [He] does a good job of leading our league.”

The last blank to fill was Thor. Maxey didn't think much before naming James' teammate, Luka Doncic. Aside from the blonde hair he shares with the Marvel character, “only he can do some of the things that [he does],” just like Thor.

If this group of NBA Avengers took the court, they'd be hard to stop. It'd likely be the NBA's first true super team. Their opposition should be relieved that this isn't a real squad.